https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/deblasio-nyc-trump/2020/07/01/id/975237

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says “Black Lives Matter” will be painted on Manhattan’s 5th Ave. in front of Trump Tower in “a matter of days,” an announcement that infuriated President Donald Trump.

“Whenever Trump comes back to his old state (New York), he’ll get a message that he still doesn’t understand. Maybe seeing outside his doorstep will help him get the point,” de Blasio said Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC.

Trump took to Twitter following the announcement.

“NYC is cutting Police $ by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” the president said.

“This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’” he added.

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

