Troubling video shows police retreating from City Hall protesters after an early Wednesday clash — hours after the City Council passed its budget, including $1 billion in cuts to the NYPD.

“Whose streets? Our streets!” roared the protesters as they filled the sidewalks.

Another clip shows protesters mocking cops and singing, “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” as the officers approach the arch at 1 Centre Street.

As was the case Tuesday, tensions came to a head when protesters became enraged as police removed barricades they had illegally set up.

Video posted by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott shows cops in riot gear moving the barricades away.

Officers are shown pushing through the crowd as the protesters shove back, some using their umbrellas to block or strike cops. One cop can be seen grabbing a person’s umbrella and throwing it on the ground.

One person claimed on Twitter that the NYPD stormed the protesters’ camp “full of aggression, looking to agitate,“ as “many where [sic] serving breakfast and cleaning.” But the video doesn’t back up that claim. All that is seen is police officers facing demonstrators who are camped out on the sidewalk.

Police could not immediately confirm any arrests Wednesday morning.

