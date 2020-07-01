https://www.dailywire.com/news/nyt-lays-out-the-case-against-mount-rushmore-critics-remind-paper-of-its-own-problematic-past

The New York Times published an article and a promotional tweet on Wednesday laying out the case against one of America’s most iconic monuments, Mount Rushmore, a move that came within a couple of days of a quickly deleted tweet by the Democratic Party expressing a similar sentiment.

In a since-deleted tweet Monday night, the Democratic Party described President Trump’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations at the famous monument as “glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

“Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again,” the party tweeted. “He’s attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he’s holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore – a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

On Wednesday, The New York Times published a piece effectively expanding on the Democrats’ swipe at Mount Rushmore.

In a tweet summarizing some of the article’s key points, the Times wrote: “Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders.”

The article, titled “How Mount Rushmore Became Mount Rushmore,” details how “the South Dakota landmark has drawn criticism over the land it occupies, the main sculptor behind it and the legacies of the men it memorializes.”

A few excerpts on the Times’ report on the “big, big piece of Americana” [formatting adjusted]:

Before he was recruited to create Mount Rushmore, Mr. [Gutzom] Borglum had been involved with another project: an enormous bas-relief at Stone Mountain in Georgia that memorialized Confederate leaders. It was eventually completed without him, but Mr. Borglum formed strong bonds with leaders of the Ku Klux Klan and participated in their meetings, in part to secure funding for the Stone Mountain project. He also espoused white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideas, according to excerpts from his letters included in “Great White Fathers,” a book by the writer John Taliaferro about the history of Mount Rushmore. …

