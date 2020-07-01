https://www.theblaze.com/news/outrage-black-fetus-doll-hanged

A black fetus doll was discovered hanging by its neck from a ribbon at the Milwaukee Fire Department, according to WISN-TV.

What are the details?

Officials launched an investigation into the incident, which took place in February, but was not disclosed until Sunday.

According to reports, the department said the member who hung the figure admitted to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Fire Department says that disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found to be involved with the hanging of the doll.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Administration says that “numerous members” of the department in question — including people in positions of power — were aware that the doll’s presence proved that the department was not the “diverse, welcoming, safe, and non-hostile” environment that it professed itself to be.

A woman who asked to remain anonymous said her relative — a black female new-hire at the station — was the target of the doll, reports add.

“She was the only African American in that unit and she was the only female,” she said. “I want people to know the truth, it wasn’t just a figurine sitting up there dancing around, it was an African American doll. It had a pink noose around his neck.”

“She was just distraught and she was asking what should she do,” she added. “There was a lot of other people who probably knew about it and did nothing.”

What else?

In a statement, Mayor Tom Barrett said that the incident was “disgusting” and said that anyone involved in the incident should be prosecuted.

According to Newsweek, “Numerous members will also have letters of reprimand placed in their files because of their ‘failure to maintain good order.'”

“The investigation’s findings do not reveal a deliberate or intentional racist or sexist intent, nor an effort to target any individual member or group, it is no small matter that our failure, collectively, to maintain and reinforce an environment and culture within which an occurrence such as this would instantly be questioned and stopped, bears much responsibility for this,” the statement on the official investigation added.

WISN reported that any charges will not be of a criminal nature.

As a result of the incident, the department will be undergoing anti-harassment training.

[embedded content]

Mayor calls hanging of black fetus at firehouse ‘disgusting’



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

