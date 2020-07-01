https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/evangelical-protestants-approval/2020/07/01/id/975119

While the approval rating of President Donald Trump has slipped from white evangelical Protestants, a majority say they would still vote for Trump, according to a new poll.

A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of white evangelical Protestants think Trump is doing a good job, which is a 6-point drop from an April survey.

Other poll results show:

82% of white evangelical Protestants say they would vote for Trump if the election were held today.

69% of white evangelical Protestants say Trump has been either good or great in his role as president.

49% of white evangelical Protestants say Joe Biden would make a terrible president.

Trump also has a strong support from white Protestants who do not identify as evangelical as well as white Catholics. About 6 in 10 voters from those religions say they would reelect Trump, according to poll results.

Black Protestants prefer to back Biden for president with 88% saying they would vote for Biden. Eight in 10 Black Protestants say Trump has been a poor or terrible president.

The poll surveyed 4,708 adults between June 16-22. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

