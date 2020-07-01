https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guns-st-louis-mccloskeys-kimberly-gardner/2020/07/01/id/975082

The prosecutor investigating an incident over the weekend where a white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis was reportedly backed by liberal billionaire George Soros in 2016, according to Fox News.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner is looking into why a married couple pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters Sunday as the group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation after she read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department during an online briefing.

Per Fox, Gardner has had a tumultuous relationship with Missouri’s Republican attorney general and has faced lawsuits for allegedly ignoring public records requests.

Gardner, a Democrat, on Monday described the incident between married lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey and the protesters as “a violent assault” against those exercising their First Amendment rights.

The McCloskeys were standing in front of their house along Portland Place confronting protesters.

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault,” Gardner said. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Soros partially funded a Safety and Justice Super PAC that paid for a political ad released by Gardner in 2016.

