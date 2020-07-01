https://www.theblaze.com/news/remains-of-missing-ft-hood-soldier-found-1-suspect-killed-self-another-in-custody-family

The remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen have been found, one suspect in her death has killed himself, and another suspect is in custody, according Guillen’s family.

What are the details?

KHOU-TV reported that Pfc. Guillen, 20, was last seen on base on April 22. Prior to her disappearance, she told her family that she had been sexually harassed by a superior, but did not report the harassment out of fear of retaliation.

During a press conference Wednesday, Guillen’s family and their attorney announced that human remains found the day before in a shallow grave in central Texas are believed to be Guillen’s—after more than two months of the soldier’s loved ones begging the Army for answers.

The same day, the Killeen Police Department reported that a suspect killed himself while officers and U.S. Marshals closed in on him while assisting “the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division.”

According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the suspect who committed suicide is tied to Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance, and “the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier” has now been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The USACIC statement confirmed that “partial human remains were discovered,” and that “a positive identification of the remains is pending.”

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, said during the press conference that she met the now-deceased suspect on a visit to Ft. Hood following Vanessa’s disappearance..

“I met him not knowing that he had something to do with it,” Mayra said. “I felt something was telling me that he did something and I wasn’t wrong apparently. He still had the nerve that day to laugh in my face. And apparently now, he kills himself. Why? I don’t know. But whoever is responsible has to pay and we demand a Congressional investigation.”

