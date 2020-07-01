http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4ETpTHIpo1A/505449-gop-senators-debate-replacing-columbus-day-with-juneteenth-as-a-federal

Republican senators are debating whether Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, should replace Columbus Day on the federal government’s list of official holidays.

A bipartisan bill sponsored by Sen. John CornynJohn CornynNew legislation required to secure US semiconductor leadership GOP skeptical of polling on Trump Hillicon Valley: Livestreaming service Twitch suspends Trump account | Reddit updates hate speech policy, bans subreddits including The_Donald | India bans TikTok MORE (R-Texas) to make Juneteenth a federal holiday is being held up by an internal Senate GOP squabble.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonPostal Service boosted by increased use during pandemic: report Lawmakers introduce legislation to establish national cybersecurity director Trump, GOP clash over new round of checks MORE (R-Wis.), an outspoken budget hawk, doesn’t want to add another paid holiday to the calendar.

Johnson says if Juneteenth is made a federal holiday, another paid federal holiday should come off the schedule. He’s proposing scrapping Columbus Day but is open to eliminating another holiday instead.

“I’m just saying let’s replace it with something. I chose Columbus Day just because it’s probably the most lightly celebrated and less disruptive to anybody’s schedule” to cut from the calendar of federal holidays, he said.

Johnson on Wednesday said “we have an alternate bill” and that he is “talking to some of my colleagues.”

Johnson said he’s “happy to celebrate the emancipation with a national holiday but I just don’t think we should be, when we’re already blowing a hole in the budget right now, offering another paid day off for federal employees.”

Cornyn, who is up for reelection this fall, has put his bill in the “hotline,” which means he’s checking in with Senate colleagues about moving his Juneteenth bill to the floor soon and passing it by unanimous consent or voice vote. But Johnson has put a hold on the legislation.

Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordTrump calls for Congress to take action against ‘lowlifes’ who burn American flag Senators offer bill to expand charitable giving tax break Trump suggests legislation that would jail people who burn the flag for a year MORE (R-Okla.) is a co-sponsor of Johnson’s proposal, according to a draft of legislative text obtained by The Hill.

A Republican aide said Johnson’s proposal has been filed as a substitute amendment to Cornyn’s bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Cornyn, however, says it would be “problematic” to cut Columbus Day, which celebrates the Italian explorer who is widely credited with being the first European to discover the American continent. Columbus Day has long been popular with Italian Americans, in particular.

Cornyn said swapping in Juneteenth and cutting out Columbus Day “dilutes the message we’re trying to send, which is one of being respectful and honoring and remembering our history.”

“I think that’s problematic,” he said of the Johnson counteroffer. “We’re working through all those things right now we just don’t have an answer right this second.”

Cornyn, who faces a potentially competitive reelection race, introduced his bill with Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Jacksonville mandates face coverings as GOP convention approaches Steyer endorses Markey in Massachusetts Senate primary Celebrities fundraise for Markey ahead of Massachusetts Senate primary MORE (D-Mass.) to make Juneteenth a federal holiday last month. Its co-sponsors include Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHouse to pass sweeping police reform legislation Police reform in limbo after Senate setback Democrats block GOP police reform bill amid Senate stalemate MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisProgressive groups urge Biden to tap Warren as running mate Young Turks host says Elizabeth Warren should be Biden’s VP pick Karen Bass’s star rises after leading police reform push MORE (D-Calif.), Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottOfficials couldn’t reach Trump on golf course to delete retweet of video showing man chanting ‘white power’: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Officials crack down as COVID-19 cases soar Karen Bass’s star rises after leading police reform push MORE (R-S.C.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate passes extension of application deadline for PPP small-business loans Political establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme This week: Democrats set to move health care, infrastructure proposals with eye on November MORE (R-Maine).

The Senate passed a resolution sponsored by Cornyn honoring Juneteenth last month. The day is celebrated by 47 states, including Texas, as well as the District of Columbia.

Johnson estimates a single federal holiday costs the government about $600 million in paid time off for federal employees.

Lankford in a statement said that while Juneteenth deserves to be remembered, Congress needs to weigh the economic impact of adding to the total of federal holidays.

“Throughout our history, we have strived to become a more perfect union and Juneteenth was a huge step in attaining that goal. We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses,” he said.

