Deep state operatives are applauding the political prosecution and prison order – which he rebukes as a “death sentence” – because they want him to die in prison before he can expose them, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone said to Newsmax TV.

“I have appealed in an emergency motion to Judge Amy Berman Jackson last week to either stay under home confinement, as the current Bureau of Prisons directives require,” Stone told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” wearing a “Roger Stone Still Did Nothing Wrong” t-shirt.

“I’m convicted of a non-violent offense, but no, I am told I must report in 14 days – now 30 days – to a correctional facility [where there’s] a real danger of COVID-19 infection.

“So the point of this is pretty clear, the self-interest of Judge Jackson is abundantly clear: If I die in prison between now and the time of my appeal, which would be about a year, well then all of their secrets, corruption, misconduct will never be exposed.”

“If I actually live to hear my appeal to be heard in front of an honest court, well, I think all of them would then be exposed, the judge, the jury, the jury forewoman, and most of all the Mueller investigators, the Mueller dirty cops.

“That is something the deep state cannot afford.

Guest host Grant Stinchfield then asked Stone if he believes people are hoping he dies in prison.

“Absolutely,” Stone replied. “I mean, look, this is an extraordinarily inhumane decision at a time, when the Department of Justice and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons have a formal policy of taking those inmates who were convicted of nonviolent offenses and moving them from prison to home confinement, why would this policy not apply [to me]?”

