As the media once again spreads fear and panic about COVID-19, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has said he will not lockdown his state despite the fact that coronavirus cases in Florida have begun to rise. As of Wednesday, the state has seen more than 158,900 cases and over 3,500 deaths.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, DeSantis said that the rise in COVID-19 numbers stem from the high number of social interactions, not stores or businesses being open.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” DeSantis said, as reported by Newsmax. “I don’t think that that, really, is what’s driving it. People going to business is not what’s driving it. I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that’s natural.”

“We’re open; we know who we need to protect. Most of the folks in those younger demographics, although we want them to be mindful of what’s going on, are just simply much, much less at risk than the folks who are in those older age groups,” DeSantis continued.

Despite the negative news across the nation, there does appear to be at least a limited measure of hope going forward regarding herd immunity.

As Reason reported on Wednesday:

The prevalence of immunity to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may be much higher than previous research suggests according to an intriguing new study by researchers associated with Karolinska Institute in Sweden. In addition, a new German study by researchers associated with the University Hospital Tübingen in Germany reports that people who have been previously infected with versions of the coronavirus that cause the common cold also have some immunity to the COVID-19 virus. If these reports stand up to further scrutiny, it would be very good news because they suggest that the pandemic could be over sooner and ultimately be less lethal than feared.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that states should not take locking down again off the table.

“They may have to do that. I think if you immediately say — in other words — these all-or-none phenomenon that just misleads us,” Fauci told Meg Tirrel on the Milken Institute Summer Series last week. “If you say you’re going to go back into lockdown, there will be an absolute push back on that. You might have to do it. You never take that off the table.”

That said, Dr. Fauci noted that a second lockdown like the one America experienced in March and April is unlikely.

“New York, unfortunately, really got hit by surprise, because they had activity coming into this city from Europe when everybody was focusing on China. They all of a sudden found that they had a massive outbreak,” he said. “I don’t think that could happen under today’s circumstances of our full awareness of the potential of this virus, which is highly transmissible.”

