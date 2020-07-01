https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/salt-lake-city-police-ask-public-help-identifying-man-hit-officer-head-baseball-bat/

Salt Lake City police on Wednesday asked the public’s help identifying a man who hit an officer over the head with a baseball bat which caused serious injury.

“This male assaulted officers, including striking an officer in the head with a baseball bat causing serious injury,” Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Ironically, the violent leftist donned a shirt that said, “Love is always the answer.”

If you can identify this man, or know where he is, please call the SLC Police Department 801-799-3000.

We still need your help. This individual assaulted officers, including striking one in the head with a baseball bat which caused serious injury. If you can identify him, or know where he is, please call 801-799-3000. pic.twitter.com/MatvtMnyoC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) July 1, 2020

Salt Lake City police and Provo police successfully identified the Antifa terrorist in the shooting that wounded a Utah driver with help from the public.

