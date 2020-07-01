https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/seattle-resident-says-felt-held-hostage-antifa-abandoned-democrat-leaders-video/

Seattle police stormed into the city’s CHOP/CHAZ zone early Wednesday morning, shortly after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order that demanded protesters leave the area, which has been occupied for more than two weeks.

Far-left Mayor Jenny Durkan allowed anarchists to hijack six square blocks for nearly weeks.

Durkan claimed CHOP was a “summer of love” full of potlucks and drum circles.

In reality, CHOP was full of violence and criminal activity.

A Seattle resident spoke out Wednesday after the police cleared out the anarchists.

BREAKING: Seattle resident says he felt held hostage by Antifa, abandoned by city leaders pic.twitter.com/LYKbMm9K6W — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2020

There was another shooting in the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” of Seattle around 3 a.m. on Monday morning — this is the fifth one since rioters took over the area.

The Seattle Police Chief confirmed later Monday morning that both victims of the shooting in CHAZ/CHOP were black males.

One victim, a 16-year-old died, the other, a 14-year-old is in critical condition.

There have been two confirmed murders in CHAZ/CHOP in the last week.

The Mayor of Seattle only ordered CHOP to be dismantled after the angry militants showed up to her doorstep.

Mayor Durkan should be charged with murder for allowing Black Lives Matter militants and Antifa domestic terrorists to set up an “autonomous zone.”

