https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/senator-rand-paul-slams-dr-fauci-says-america-send-kids-back-school-video/

One of the biggest questions facing cities and towns in the next few months is if schools will open and how they will deal with the potential spread of Coronavirus.

Senator Rand Paul, who is a doctor, slammed Dr. Fauci for failing to provide leadership on this issue.

He argued that spread of the virus is very low among young people and that America should send children back to school.

Market Watch reports:

WATCH: Rand Paul boils Dr. Fauci’s coronavirus response down to ‘we can’t do this, we can’t do that’ A Senate hearing over the nation’s coronavirus response got pretty heated on Tuesday, with Sen. Rand Paul questioning whether the country’s top infectious disease experts have been doing more harm than good during the pandemic. “It is a fatal conceit to believe any one person or small group of people has the knowledge necessary to direct an economy or dictate public health behavior,” the Republican and libertarian from Kentucky said during the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing. “We shouldn’t presume that a group of experts somehow knows what’s best for everyone.”… And Paul, who tested positive for the coronavirus in March, when he drew flak for not quarantining while he was awaiting his test results, directed some of his sharpest rebukes toward Anthony Fauci on Tuesday. “Dr. Fauci, every day, virtually every day, we seem to hear from you things we can’t do,” he said. “But when you’re asked, ‘Can we go back to school?’ I don’t hear much certitude at all. ‘Well, maybe. It depends.’”

See the video below:

If you have just 2 minutes to spare… watch this right now. Rand Paul takes it to Dr. Fauci. Get kids back to school. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/enNz4DVoHd — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 30, 2020

Paul makes a very good point.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement noting the Academy “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” https://t.co/FFoIK1H0tp — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 30, 2020

We should probably just reopen everything.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

