Whoever wins the 2020 election will become the oldest U.S. president to assume office, which has opened up the topic of senility on the campaign trail, Axios reports.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have taken swipes at each other’s cognitive abilities.

Trump repeatedly calls Biden “sleepy Joe” on Twitter and insinuates his cognition is on the decline.

On Tuesday, Biden questioned Trump’s cognitive abilities over whether the president had been briefed about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

A reporter then asked Biden if he had been tested for any cognitive decline.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden told the reporter, adding that “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

A Trump campaign Twitter feed posted the clip and asked, “Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested?”

Biden campaign advisers told Axios that the testing Biden was referencing is the past 15 months on the campaign trail. They said they see Trump’s digs as “projection” and a way for Trump to distract people away from his own vulnerabilities.

Questioning whether a presidential candidate is going through a cognitive decline is fair game, historian Julian Zelizer told Axios.

“We have a race right now where we have two old candidates, that’s just empirically true,” he said. “I think this presidency has shown us that somebody’s mental state really matters.”

Biden is 77 and Trump is 74 years old.

“These are two people who at least since the ’80s a lot of Americans watched, almost like a family member,” Zelizer said. “These people, we’ve seen since they were in the prime of their age, and now they’re older men.”

He said Trump’s mental state is often questioned because he sometimes makes remarks that are “”just a mishmash of words.”

For Biden, he said, areas of concern come when “he doesn’t finish every sentence, or during the debates he’d pause and seem to have trouble thinking about what he wants to say. Those are the moments that then become questions.”

