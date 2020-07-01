https://www.theepochtimes.com/senior-cia-officer-made-decision-not-to-brief-trump-on-russia-bounty-intel_3408446.html

A senior career CIA official made the decision not to have President Donald Trump briefed on raw intelligence that suggested the Russians might be offering bounties to kill U.S. soldiers, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said.

“She made that decision because she didn’t have confidence in the intelligence that came up,” O’Brien told reporters outside the White House on Wednesday.

“She made that call. And you know what? I think she made the right call, so I’m not going to criticize her. Knowing the facts that I know now, I stand behind that call,” he added.

The raw intelligence was leaked to the New York Times, which falsely reported that Trump was briefed on it and chose not to do anything, according to intelligence officials.

“That was a hoax, and there’s no question about it,” O’Brien said.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington on May 21, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to call the story “is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party.”

He referred to a statement from a Pentagon spokesman that said the Department of Defense “has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports.”

The New York Times’ report, which cited anonymous sources, published on June 26, set off a fresh round of criticism of Trump, a Republican who is running for re-election, from many Democrat and some Republican lawmakers.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) accused Trump of having an “affinity” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Top intelligence officials in rare statements pushed back on the allegations.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), during a news conference on Capitol Hill, after a meeting at the White House in Washington on June 30, 2020. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he confirmed neither Trump nor Vice President Pence were ever briefed on the intelligence alleged in the report.

A crimes report was filed by the CIA with the Department of Justice over the leak, which now makes it difficult to verify or debunk the raw intelligence, O’Brien told reporters.

“Some leaker took it upon themselves in an effort to attack the president, or to maybe promote some policy agenda, to leak allegations that now make it almost impossible for us to find out what happened,” he asserted.

Thousands of pieces of intelligence come in every week and analysts work on verifying them. While the intelligence community was working on assessing the legitimacy of the intelligence in question, officials put together a list of options the president could decide from if it was verified.

Groups of senators and representatives were briefed on the situation on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Ratcliffe and CIA Director Gina Haspel planned to meet with the Gang of Eight, a bipartisan group of congressional leaders, on Wednesday.

Trump was briefed on the intelligence on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

