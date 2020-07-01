http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Vr3cFHfc594/sex-robots-fundamentally-change-human-22283251

Sex robots are poised to “redefine the fundamental elements of our existence”, according to a new book.

A new book, Sex Robots & Vegan Meat, explores the technology advancements taking place in California.

It details RealDoll, also known as Abyss Creations, a San Diego factory developing some of the world’s most advanced sex robots.

And its author was left startled at what she saw.

Jenny Kleeman writes in her preface of the book: “What you are about to read is not science fiction.

“We are on the brink of an age when technology will redefine…the fundamental elements of our existence.”

(Image: Supplied)

As Daily Star Online has previously revealed, she came across its flagship AI Harmony dolls that can smile and hold conversations.

They will be able to “know your favourite sex position, how many times a day you like to have sex, what your kinks are”.

The dolls also make moaning sounds during sex and have self-lubricating and self-heating genitals.

(Image: Realdoll)

Last month, we revealed how a RealDoll sex robot was seen holding a conversation with a human interviewer.

We also reported how some sex dolls were becoming so advanced, customers were describing them as the closest thing to real sex they had ever experienced.

Sex doll supplier, Silicone Lovers, told Daily Star Online: “As you can imagine there are many manufacturers competing on the internals.

(Image: Getty Images)

“Doll manufacturers are learning from Fleshlight, which have various different options of texture within them to differentiate the product and allow men to pick whichever one suits their pleasure.

“JY dolls have gone even further in making a realistic cervix and uterus inside which has caused quite a bit of interest in the community with some customers saying it’s the closest to the real feeling of sex that they’ve ever experienced.

“So now that manufacturers are combining the two, you can have detail where you want it and softness where you need it.”

