CNN host Chris Cuomo claimed Tuesday that St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who went viral for confronting a mob of protesters with firearms, has become “the face of political resistance to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

During the contentious interview, in which McCloskey reaffirmed that protesters who broke an iron gate to access his private property threatened to kill him and his family, Cuomo declared that McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, have become the “face of white resistance” because President Donald Trump retweeted a video of the couple defending their property.

McCloskey did not react kindly to the accusation.

Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia. (Image source: Twitter video screenshot)

Cuomo said, “To me, it’s not about what’s right and wrong in a court of law, it’s what we have right and wrong about how we treat each other. And that’s why the president retweeted this tweet … Mr. McCloskey, you know it. He retweeted it because he liked the image of white resistance to [the Black Lives Matter] movement.”

McCloskey fired back, “I’m glad you are a mind reader. Because no one else thinks you are.”

The exchange was the second time that Cuomo baited McCloskey or his lawyer to speak for the president, suggesting Trump has exploited the McCloskeys.

In response to Cuomo’s original accusation, when he called McCloskey the “face of the political resistance to the Black Lives Matter movement,” McCloskey fired back:

First of all, that’s a completely ridiculous statement. I am not the face of anything opposing the Black Lives Matters movement. I was a person scared for my life, who was protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate. I didn’t care what color they were. I didn’t care what their motivation was. I was frightened. I was assaulted and I was in imminent fear that they would run me over, kill me, burn my house.

Later in the interview, Cuomo suggested the McCloskeys committed wrongdoing by “pointing a loaded weapon at a group of people who were walking past.”

“They did not go up your steps. They didn’t go to your house. They didn’t touch you, they didn’t try to enter your home or do anything to your kids, but you say you were assaulted,” Cuomo later added.

Despite Cuomo’s claim, law enforcement has confirmed they are investigating the protesters for both trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation.

