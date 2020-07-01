https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/st-louis-treasurer-tishaura-jones-labels-catholic-prayer-rally-kkk-meeting-three-st-louis-christians-beaten-one-knocked-leftist-brass-knuckles-kicked-head-video/

Last Wednesday The Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park.

We planned the rally because there is currently a petition by local leftist and radical Umar Lee to remove this beautiful landmark in St. Louis City. And these radicals want to change the name of St. Louis City.

On Thursday the radical group behind the petition to remove St. Louis from our city posted a response to our prayer protest.

The left would hold a counter-rally against the Christian prayer rally.

Umar Lee claimed in his announcement that we are “white nationalists” and “Trump supporters.”

TRENDING: HUGE: Per His Lawyer — General Flynn Was Targeted Because “He Knew About the Billions Brennan and Company Were Running Off the Books”

Umar Lee says, “Among those who have signed up to attend are those on the alt-right such as those who held the infamous and tragic rally in Charlottesville.”

This was all a lie. There was no one linked to the Charlottesville riots that were attending our prayer rally. And by calling prayerful Christians “white nationalists” and “Trump supporters” Lee was hoping to incite violence against the Christian rally.

Then on Friday St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones posted several tweets attacking Mayor Krewson and labeling local Christians “KKK” for holding a prayer rally to save the St. Louis statue in Forest Park.

Tishaura Jones holds one of the top elected positions in St. Louis City.



Jones compared a Christian prayer rally to the KKK!

On Saturday several local Christians, Catholics and allies met on Art Hill and prayed the rosary.

Over one hundred radical leftists also met on Art Hill at the statue to shut our prayer rally down.

We went ahead with our prayer rally but the reaction from the leftist mob was nothing less than demonic.

It was all captured on video.

[embedded content]

After the prayer rally I was told to leave the area from security officials and was followed by a mob of leftist protesters all the way to our car. We were then trapped in the parking lot for at least 15 minutes until police came and helped us get out.

But the left was not ready to go home and they were still determined to beat the Christians.

Several Christians and far left activists stayed in the area following the rally.

What happened next was horrifying.

At least three Christian men were beaten by the Statue of St. Louis.

One Christian man “Paul” was knocked out when a racist activist hit him in the jaw with brass knuckles.

Then the same attacker kicked him in the head.

We found the video.

IGNORED BY MEDIA: On Saturday we held a prayer rally at St. Louis statue in Forest Park. After the rosary three Christian men were beat by #BLM and far left radicals. This man ‘Paul’ was knocked out when Crip hit him w/brass knuckles. Sick. pic.twitter.com/2kOkKFuGLT — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 1, 2020

For the record the local media was present at the time but did not report on the brutal beating and did not publish photos of the man knocked out on the ground.

The BLM-Antifa counter protest was highly organized with “medics”, “Escorts”, walkie-talkies and organizers.

Two other Christian men were attacked by the same black lives matter member.

His name is Terrence Page.

He bragged about it on his Facebook page.

Terrence Page bragged that he attacked “KKK” members on Facebook.

Terrence Page was also filmed attacking two other Christians at the statue.

One victim suffered a concussion.

Terrence Page is bragging on Facebook about his beatings.

[embedded content]

This all came after St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones labeled the Catholic prayer rally a KKK meeting.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to two of the victims and we contacted a lawyer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

