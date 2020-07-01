https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/thank-readers-commenters-supporters-june-another-record-month-gateway-pundit/

Thank you to our readers! June was another record month at The Gateway Pundit with over 40 million page views.

This is the 4th time this year we have broken all-time traffic records.

And it was the third month in a row that we passed previous traffic records.

We are on track for another record year here at The Gateway Pundit.

We COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT without you!

What makes this more remarkable is The Gateway Pundit is targeted continuously by the liberal media and tech giants.

In 2016 one-third of our traffic was from far left Facebook. Since then Facebook has eliminated most conservative content and ruined several top Trump websites.

In 2016 we had another third of our traffic from the Drudge Report. That was when Drudge was conservative. We no longer expect any Drudge traffic.

Google, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit all censor and shadow ban our content.

Despite this The Gateway Pundit continues to gain readers year over year because we are credible, we are timely, we break news, and we report the truth.

Thank you for your support!

Thank you for all of your tips and comments!

We strive to give you and the American public the truth — day after day.

