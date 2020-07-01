https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/guardian-promotes-petition-remove-racist-image-st-michael-stomping-devil-racist/

Please stop.

The Guardian is promoting a petition to remove the the design of St. Michael stomping out the devil on the order of St. Michael and St. George medal.

It’s racist.

Blacks may be offended because the image of the devel is a dragon with a dark human face.

TRENDING: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke

Here is an image of the St. Michael and St. George medal.



The Liberal.ie reported:

The UK’s Guardian newspaper is promoting a petition to change the design of an insignia on a British honour which depicts the victory of the Archangel St. Michael over Satan as it is reminiscent of the death of convicted criminal George Floyd.

The Order of St. Michael and St. George is an honour bestowed by the reigning monarch of England on those who are being recognised for their services in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

However, the depiction of St. Michael standing upon a defeated Satan, representing God’s victory over the Devil has triggered the writers at the leftist Guardian as it reminds them of the death of George Floyd.

The convicted home invader who stuck a loaded gun into a pregnant woman’s abdomen as he robbed her house died after being knelt on by a Minneapolis police officer, now charged with murder.

The petition, attributed to a white woman, Tracy Reeve reads:

“The image on the Honorary Knights/Dames Commander (KCMG/DCMG) star is a white skinned angel stood on the head/neck of a black skinned devil.

This is a highly offensive image, it is also reminiscent of the recent murder of George Floyd by the white policeman in the same manner presented here in this medal.

We the undersigned are calling for this medal to completely redesigned in a more appropriate way and for an official apology to be given for the offence it has given!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

