Shhh – the MSM is not reporting this but the greatest economic recovery in US history has already begun. The DOW is up more than 7,000 points since March’s low.

This is record breaking. The DOW is up more than 7,000 points in the last three months. The DOW has never gone up more in a three month period.

The media cheered as the markets plummeted in February and March after reaching another all-time high on February 12, 2020, of 29,551. A depression or recession would doom the Trump Presidency. Day and night they told stories of death and unemployment.

But things have changed. Yes, not everyone is back at work due to crazy inhibitive government or corporate actions, but many Americans are at work again. The signs of a recovery are everywhere. In May the US set a record for the most flow in of new jobs in US history (June’s results should be even better).

Typically, around two million workers transition from unemployed to employed every month. In May, 7.7 million did — by far the largest flow in the history of the data. pic.twitter.com/ZOsP3fxHKv — Michael R. Strain (@MichaelRStrain) June 7, 2020

In addition, the markets are way up. The markets are a picture of what the economy is and what it is expected to be. Company stock prices should reflect the present value of current and future earnings. The markets today incorporate very high hopes of what is coming in the next few months, so much so, that the markets have reached heights never seen before.

On March 23rd, the DOW closed at 18,592. This was the lowest the markets had been since before the President was elected. But over the past three months, the DOW has gained back more than 7,000 points. On Tuesday, June 30th, the DOW closed at 25,812, for an increase of 7,220 points since March 23rd.

MarketWatch reported the following regarding yesterday’s close:

On Tuesday, the Dow gained 217.08, or 0.9%, to settle at 25,812.88, the S&P 500 index rose 47.05 points, or 1.5%, to close at 3,100.29, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 184.61 points, or 1.9%, to end at 10,058.77, its second-highest close ever. The Dow gained 17.8% in the second quarter, its best quarter since 1987; the S&P 500 rose nearly 20%, marking its best since 1998; while the Nasdaq Composite soared nearly 31% over the period for its sharpest quarterly return since 1999.

But what MarketWatch is not saying is that the stock market increase in the 2nd Quarter is the greatest in US history! Never before has the DOW gained so many points in a single quarter!

In addition, the DOW has increased more than 1,000 points in a single day only 9 times in its history. All of these instances were under the Trump Presidency and 7 of these times were since March 3, 2020. On March 24th the DOW increased by more than 2,000 points (2,113) for the only time in its history.

Get ready – the Trump recovery train is on the tracks!

