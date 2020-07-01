https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/not-victory-fight-defund-policing-continues-idiot-aoc-blasts-ny-city-officials-fail-disband-police/

This is your future under Democrat control — No cops.

Democrat Party leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the New York City Council after they failed to abolish the police.

AOC is the thought leader in the party.

Democrats have gone from being elitist idiots to dangerous lunatics.

The Indy Star reported:

As calls to defund the police grow louder around the country, New York City officials agreed on a budget that shifts roughly $1 billion from the police department, but advocates and lawmakers say the change doesn’t go far enough. The city council said in a statement Tuesday that the city’s 2021 budget, totaling more than $88 billion, “reduces police spending and shrinks NYPD’s footprint.” The cuts came as the city is grappling with losing $9 billion in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The budget cuts nearly $484 million from the NYPD’s annual $6 billion budget and shifts funding to other agencies as well as youth and social services programming. The changes will cancel a nearly 1,200-person police recruiting class set for next month.

