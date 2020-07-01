https://thehill.com/homenews/media/505386-trump-dings-cnn-morning-joe-ratings-as-tucker-carlson-sets-record

President TrumpDonald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor’s race Trump tweets ‘we all miss’ Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE early Wednesday slammed CNN and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for their ratings during the second quarter, which was dominated by Fox News, even though both cable news networks enjoyed strong viewership in April, May and June with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests and unrest following George Floyd’s death.

“Can’t believe how badly @CNN has done in the newly released TV ratings. They are so far below @FoxNews (thank you President Trump!) that you can barely find them. Fredo should be given a big pay cut! MSDNC also did poorly,” Trump wrote to his 82.6 million followers. “As I have long said, Fake News does not pay!!!”

Fredo is a reference to a fictional character in “The Godfather” that the president has used before regarding CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCNN’s Chris Cuomo lauds brother in panned interview: ‘You’re both awful’ Ken Burns: ‘Confederate monuments have to go’ Ready Responders CEO Justin Dangel stresses importance of Medicaid population; Fauci says he won’t attend Trump rally this weekend MORE, who finished the quarter as the network’s most-watched personality with an average of 2.21 million viewers. Cuomo still finished third in total viewers in his time slot behind MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSusan Rice ‘humbled and honored’ by rumors Biden considering her for VP Trump touts ratings for rally, Fox News town hall: ‘These are the real polls’ Joy Reid in line to be MSNBC’s next 7 PM host: report MORE, who averaged 3.2 million viewers, and Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick Hannity‘Fox & Friends’ host urges Trump to wear a mask: ‘Masks Are Great Again’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Jacksonville mandates face coverings as GOP convention approaches The Memo: Trump struggles for traction with 2020 message MORE, who delivered 4.31 million viewers for his highest numbers on record, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Overall, Fox News averaged 3.6 million total viewers in prime-time ahead of MSNBC, which was second with nearly 2 million. CNN, Home and Garden TV and TLC rounded out the top 5 cable networks.

“Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFormer ESPN host Will Cain joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ as a co-host US hits 2.5M coronavirus cases as states tally record one-day highs Texas cities say state is making pandemic worse MORE Tonight” finished the quarter as the highest-rated program in cable news history, tallying an average of 4.33 million viewers. “Hannity” was a close second with 4.31 million, followed by three other Fox programs — “The Five” with 3.9 million, “Special Report with Bret Baier” with 3.66 million and “The Ingraham Angle” with Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamSouth Dakota governor: Masks are optional at Mount Rushmore event Trump’s attending Second Bob Woodward book on Trump presidency set for September release LeBron James renews feud with Laura Ingraham: ‘Tired of this treatment’ MORE with 3.62 million.

The president early Wednesday also congratulated “Fox & Friends” for its win over MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNN’s “New Day.”

“Congratulations to @foxandfriends on completely dominating the just released morning TV Ratings. Morning Joke, staring Psycho Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughBudowsky: The conservative civil war Bill Maher tees off on ‘f—ing stupid’ ‘defund the police’ message Hillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps MORE on MSDNC, a Concast Company, was a disaster. Even worse was the barely registering @CNN mess!”

The president often lauds “Fox & Friends” and regularly tweets commentary and reaction to segments or discussions featured on the program. Overall, the show averaged 1.6 million total viewers in topping “Morning Joe” and “New Day.” The Fox program has won its time slot for 74 consecutive quarters.

CNN still had its biggest audience in the network’s 40-year history in the second quarter, averaging 1.824 million viewers in prime-time and 1.124 million in Total Day, which runs from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

MSNBC also shattered its own ratings record for the quarter while experiencing considerable growth, with an increase in total viewers of 34 percent when compared to the same quarter of last year.

NBC’s “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddCuomo: Trump administration ‘in denial’ about coronavirus ‘problem’ Arkansas governor urges ‘consistent national message’ on wearing masks Chris Wallace to NY Times: ‘I don’t pull punches, I’m not playing favorites’ MORE” posted its 10th-consecutive quarter as the most-watched Sunday morning political affairs program, averaging 3.814 million total viewers. The quarter marks the show’s highest viewership since the first quarter of 2017, when President Trump was sworn into office. In terms of growth, “Meet the Press” was up 24 percent among total viewers when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

