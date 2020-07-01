https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/505379-trump-dismisses-russian-bounty-allegations-as-a-hoax

President TrumpDonald John TrumpUtah Lieutenant Gov. Cox leads Huntsman in close governor’s race Trump tweets ‘we all miss’ Ailes after swiping at Fox Former NFL player Burgess Owens wins Utah GOP primary MORE claimed early Wednesday that reports about suspected Russian bounties on coalition forces in Afghanistan were a “hoax” meant to damage him politically.

“The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party,” Trump tweeted. “The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!”

Trump has used similar terminology to attempt to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE’s Russia investigation, dismiss his impeachment and criticize House Democrats for scrutinizing his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president claimed in a subsequent tweet Wednesday morning that intelligence officials did not brief him on the matter “because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level.”

The Trump administration has faced pressure from lawmakers from both parties for answers after The New York Times first reported Friday that the U.S. intelligence community concluded months earlier that a Russian intelligence unit covertly offered payments to Taliban-linked insurgents who execute successful attacks against coalition forces, including American troops, in Afghanistan.

The White House has denied that Trump was personally briefed on the intelligence before it became public, though has sidesteps questions about subsequent reports that the information was cited in one of Trump’s written briefs, formally known as the President’s Daily Brief, in February.

Trump’s tweet Wednesday marks his first public comment on the matter since Monday, when he claimed that he was not briefed on the intelligence because it was deemed not “credible.” Trump has face criticism for not issuing a forceful message to Russia in light of the revelations.

Trump has been the lone figure in his administration to dismiss the credibility of the intelligence. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who told reporters Tuesday that Trump has since been briefed on the information, has maintained that there is no “consensus” within the intelligence community on the intelligence and that it remains unverified.

“The president has been briefed on what is unfortunately in the public domain because of The New York Times,” McEnany said. “But that does not change the fact that there is no consensus on this intelligence that still has yet to be verified.”

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said in a statement overnight Monday that Trump had not been briefed on the intelligence prior to the news reporting because it had not been “verified or substantiated” by the intelligence community but he said administration officials “have been preparing should the situation warrant action.”

Trump administration officials have also hammered the leaks to the news media, describing them as compromising to the U.S. government’s ability to collect and assess intelligence.

The administration has thus far briefed select members of Congress on the matter in a classified setting at the White House. Democrats have demanded a full briefing of Congress from top intelligence officials from the CIA and National Security Agency, criticizing the recent updates as highly inadequate.

Speaking to reporters following the private briefing on Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOvernight Defense: Democrats blast Trump handling of Russian bounty intel | Pentagon leaders set for House hearing July 9 | Trump moves forward with plan for Germany drawdown Reparations bill gains steam following death of George Floyd Democrats hit Trump for handling of Russian bounty allegations after White House briefing MORE (D-Md.) also rejected Trump’s earlier characterization that the revelations were a “hoax.”

“The president called this a hoax publicly. Nothing in the briefing that we have just received led me to believe it is a hoax,” Hoyer said.

A number of Senate Republicans on Tuesday defended the administration after being briefed and reiterated White House talking points that the media reports relied on unverified intelligence.

Still, some Republicans have signaled they would continue to pursue information from the administration after being briefed while expressing concern over the situation.

“After today’s briefing with senior White House officials, we remain concerned about Russian activity in Afghanistan, including reports that they have targeted U.S. forces,” House Armed Services ranking member Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: Democrats blast Trump handling of Russian bounty intel | Pentagon leaders set for House hearing July 9 | Trump moves forward with plan for Germany drawdown House chairman predicts approval for ‘very strong’ amendment to change Confederate-named bases The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci ‘aspirationally hopeful’ of a vaccine by winter MORE (R-Texas) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP-Trump fractures on masks open up Russian bounty hunting: Trump’s latest scandal The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci ‘aspirationally hopeful’ of a vaccine by winter MORE (R-Wyo.) said Monday.

“We believe it is important to vigorously pursue any information related to Russia or any other country targeting our forces. Congress has no more important obligation than providing for the security of our nation and ensuring our forces have the resources they need. We anticipate further briefings on this issue in the coming days,” they said.

–This report was updated at 8:20 a.m.

