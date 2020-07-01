http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C9iASLiy5pA/

During an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday, President Trump declined to criticize states and the District of Columbia for their recent raises to their local minimum wages, said that he will issue a statement in the next couple of weeks on the minimum wage. Trump also stated that he feels differently from “a lot of people” on the issue of the minimum wage and that includes some members of his own party, and thinks he will “have a very positive statement on minimum wage.”

Fox Business Network Senior Washington Correspondent Blake Burman asked, “I want to ask you about minimum wage. Because today, here in the District of Columbia, three other states as well, they are raising the minimum wage. The critics would say this is the wrong time to do that for businesses. Do you agree?”

Trump said, “I’m going to have a statement on minimum wage. I feel differently than a lot of people on minimum wage, some people in my own party. But I’ll have a statement over the next two weeks on minimum wage.”

He added, “I think I’m going to have a very positive statement on minimum wage.”

