After siding with three rulings seen as anti-conservative, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is facing the ire of conservatives with the November election just months away.

Roberts joined the liberals on the court in ruling against an anti-abortion law in Louisiana and an immigration policy involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, and in favor of granting more protections for the LGBT community. With President Donald Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the polls, some are launching an offensive against the nation’s top judge.

“John Roberts has stabbed the American people in the back more than Norman Bates and ‘swings’ more than Hugh Hefner in his hey-day. The media should quit calling him ‘conservative.’ He is judicial supremacist and believes he can legislate. #ResignNow,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted Tuesday.

According to The Washington Post, Vice President Mike Pence is leading an effort that’s working with conservatives to defend Trump’s conservative record and push back against right-leaning judges who make rulings in the opposite direction.

The effort also includes tightening up a shortlist of Supreme Court nominees to prepare for the next vacancy on the nine-member court.

Conservatives have expressed their displeasure with Roberts’ rulings in recent days. The Post noted that American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told Fox News, “If it were up to me, I’d start impeachment proceedings against John G. Roberts Jr. What he’s done on Obamacare twice and what he has done here on abortion is act like a left-wing politician. If he’s not going to be impeached, he ought to resign and run for Congress.”

