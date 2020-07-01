https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-minimum-wage-increases/2020/07/01/id/975236

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will have a statement on the minimum wage in the next two weeks.

Trump said that his view on the issue is different than some fellow Republicans.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump did not say what would be in the statement, but Republicans generally have been opposed to increases in the minimum wage.

Trump spoke as higher minimum wages went into effect in several states.

Illinois, Nevada and Oregon and cities in several other states implemented minimum wage pay increases starting Wednesday, Fox Business Network reported.

The minimum wage increases were on track to go into effect before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and are intended to help struggling industries like hospitality, restaurant, retail and construction impacted by nationwide shutdowns, Fox Business Network reported.

In Illinois, the minimum wage will increase to $10 from $9.25; Nevada will increase its minimum wage to $8 from $7.25 for workers with health insurance and increase to $9 up from $8.25 for those without health care coverage.

The hourly minimum wage will increase to $12 from $11.25 in Oregon and go up to $13.25 from $12.50 in Portland.

Cities in California and in Minneapolis also increased pay minimums Wednesday. Washington, D.C., will pay low-earning workers a minimum of $15 up from $14, the minimum in San Francisco went up to $16.07 from $15.59 in San Francisco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

