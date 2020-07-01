https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-trump-tweet-nyt-copyright

Twitter excised a meme from a tweet from President Donald Trump after the New York Times objected to the use of their photograph on Wednesday.

The meme showed a black and white image of the president with the text, “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

In its place, the message from Twitter reads, “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

According to Axios, the New York Times objected to the use of their photograph, which was taken by Pulitzer-Prize winning photographer Damon Winter for a 2015 feature on Trump, then a presidential candidate.

Fans and supporters of the president responded to the decision by circulating the meme on the social media platform.

Trump has been overtly critical of restrictions on political speech on the right from social media companies. He has gone so far as to claim he would shut down Twitter if it were legally permissible.

In a previous rhetorical skirmish with Twitter, the social media giant added a caution to one of Trump’s tweets for “glorifying violence” against rioters and looters in the wake of protests over George Floyd’s death.

