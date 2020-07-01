https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/remdesivir-gilead-azar/2020/07/01/id/975115

Virtually all the supply of remdesivir for the next three months has been bought up by the U.S.

The drug, used to treat COVID-19, is made by Gilead. And according to The Guardian newspaper, the U.S. has now bought more than 500,000 doses, which is all of the company’s production for July and 90% of August and September.

“President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it.

“The Trump administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about life-saving therapeutics for COVID-19 and secure access to these options for the American people.”

And, in an interview on “CBS This Morning,” he confirmed the administration has secured a half million doses of remdesivir.

“We will make sure the drug gets to the hospitals that most need it to take care of American patients,” he said.

The newspaper noted the Trump administration has shown it is prepared to outbid all other nations to secure medical supplies needed in the U.S.

“They’ve got access to most of the drug supply [of remdesivir], so there’s nothing for Europe,” said Dr Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow at Liverpool University.

The Guardian noted the initial 140,000 doses of the drug had been supplied for drug trials around the world, but have since been used up.

