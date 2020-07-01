http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/jnlu5TEUYbY/usmca-goes-into-effect-today.php

President Trump has an excellent record to run on. His tax cuts, trade deals and deregulation generated the strongest economy, probably, in American history. Overseas, we are at peace while still strongly advancing American interests.

The USMCA, the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that replaced NAFTA, goes into effect today. Six months ago, I would have said that this is a big deal, and is the kind of news that will guarantee Trump’s re-election. Now the question is whether anyone cares.

The RNC released this ad today, celebrating USMCA. I hope people watch it, and I hope it reminds them of the Trump administration’s many successes. But, as I said, I am not sure how many people care about such tangible accomplishments these days. Here is the ad:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) releases a new digital ad highlighting the Trump administration’s success in securing the USMCA trade deal The USMCA goes into effect today. pic.twitter.com/W2jGBbEeGz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2020

