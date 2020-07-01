http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a6fr8fzSvF0/

Suspected cartel gunmen released a video issuing threats against the top law enforcement official in Mexico City, who was the recent target of a failed assassination.

In a video uploaded to YouTube but has since been removed, unidentified gunmen issued an expletive-laden tirade against Omar Garcia Harfuch, the head of Mexico City’s security forces, and accuse him of being a “drug lord with a badge.”

Ojo, información a tomarse con discreción y análisis, estan saliendo datos que no cuadran sobre el actuar de García Harfuch. Me queda claro y es lamentable que aunque tengamos a la cabeza una persona intachable, los de abajo tengan cola que les pisen. pic.twitter.com/ozuF9eBvXb — Fredo (@AbulonEl) June 30, 2020

The gunmen claim that Harfuch killed one of their relatives in a raid with the help of Mexico’s Navy and that the official had been carrying out criminal activities. They mention that Garcia Harfuch learned the tactics from his father, Mexican Army General Marcelino Garcia Barragan, who they claim was also a drug lord with a badge. The gunmen also claim his uncle is a drug lord named Javier Garcia Paniagua, who helped the top cop get lucrative government jobs. According to Revista Proceso, Garcia Barragan is actually the grandfather of Garcia Harfuch. Garcia Paniagua is not an uncle–but his father.

Four squads of hitmen believed to be from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) set an ambush to target Garcia Harfuch last week. The gunmen had .50 caliber rifles, machine guns, and grenades. While Garcia Harfuch survived, two police officers and an innocent motorist died. Also last week, federal military officials revealed that CJNG and five other criminal organizations are operating in Mexico City. Federal officials later revealed that CJNG threatened other top security officials.

