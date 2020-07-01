https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/blm-is-a-marxist-movement-that-uses-black-people-

Dr. Voddie Baucham, Dean of Theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to explain why he agrees with Vice President Mike Pence’s

refusal to say the phrase “Black Lives Matter.”

Baucham, who recently drew national attention when his sermon titled “Ethnic Gnosticism” resurfaced online, said the phrase has been trademarked by a dangerous, violent, Marxist movement that doesn’t care about black lives except to use them as political pawns.

“We have to separate this movement from the issues,” Baucham warned. “I know that [Black Lives Matter] is a phrase that is part of an organization. It is a trademark phrase. And it’s a phrase designed to

use black people.

“That phrase dehumanizes black people, because it makes them pawns in a game that has nothing whatsoever to do with black people and their dignity. And has everything to do with a divisive agenda that is bigger than black people. That’s why I’m not going to use that phrase, because I love black people. I love being black.”

Baucham warned that Black Lives Matter — a radical Marxist movement — is using black people and communities to push a dangerous and divisive narrative. He encouraged Americans to educate themselves on the organization’s agenda and belief statement.

“This movement is dangerous. This movement is vicious. And this movement uses black people,” he emphasized. “And so if I’m really concerned about issues in the black community — and I am — then I have to refuse, and I have to repudiate that organization. Because they stand against that for which I am advocating.”

