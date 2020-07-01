https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/voters-need-demand-change-gop-must-see-tucker-carlson-dresses-worthless-gop-lawmakers-video/

On Tuesday Tucker Carlson opened his show that should be forced viewing for every Republican in local, state or federal office.

** We don’t elect Republicans to office so they can be wall flowers as the country is burning.

** We don’t elect Republicans to office so they can sit on their hands as Communists and radicals burn, riot and loot in cities across America.

** We don’t elect Republicans to office so they can sit by silently as Christians are beaten and knocked out by angry leftists at prayer rallies.

America is in crisis and Republicans are AWOL.

TRENDING: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke

And they aren’t helping when they attack the Republican President while they ignore the Communist onslaught!

Tucker Carlson was excellent last night.

Tucker is the voice we need. There is a revolution going on. Stand up and be counted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]