The Saltgrass Steak House in Little Rock, Arkansas, was the scene of a fight caught on camera this weekend.

“Saturday night dinner at Saltgrass Steakhouse in Little Rock turned violent after one customer was upset about the lack of social distancing,” Fox 16 News reporter Hunter Hoagland tweeted alongside a recording of the altercation in Arkansas.

WATCH: Saturday night dinner at Saltgrass Steakhouse in Little Rock turned violent after one customer was upset about the lack of social distancing.

Warning: profanity is used. pic.twitter.com/wsez397453 — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) June 29, 2020

According to bystanders at the scene, things quickly went south after an unnamed woman wearing a face mask confronted fellow customers she felt were standing too close to her. Seth Crews, the individual who captured the footage, responded when he heard screaming erupt from the bar.

Crews arrived just in time to record the woman yelling, “you’re supposed to be six feet away from me,” to another pair of patrons. One of them appeared to deliberately escalate the situation by stepping toward her in response. The woman’s partner then struck the man with a bottle.

The confrontation turned into a brawl involving approximately a dozen customers. “All the restaurant employees were trying to help, they were just in shock like the rest of us,” Crews recalled. Despite that, no charges appear to have been filed thus far.

