On Friday night, CNN host Chris Cuomo emphasized to viewers that they do not need “help from above,” but can do the right thing and make changes in their communities on their own.

“If you believe in one another and if you do the right thing for yourself and your community, things will get better in this country,” Cuomo said.

“You don’t need help from above,” the CNN host stressed. “It’s within us.”

The clip, days old, resurfaced on Tuesday, sparking Christians to respond.

“Chris Cuomo: ‘You don’t need help from above; its within us.’ Yep, that tactic is working SUPER well right now!” mocked The Blaze TV’s Allie Beth Stuckey.

“The spirit of this age,” pastor and writer Nate Pickowicz captioned the clip.

Christian author Larry Farlow commented, “How do we know what ‘the right thing’ is, Chris?”

Back in 2018, Cuomo, who is Catholic, mocked folks offering prayers to the families of gun violence victims.

“First, I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers, because that’s what you do when you offer ‘Thoughts and prayers’. You mock those who lost loved ones because if you gave it any thought at all, you would never walk away from any of these without figuring out a better way to deal with them,” Cuomo said on CNN airwaves.

“And prayer?” the host continued, “You think leaving it to God is the answer?”

“So what are you praying for? What would it take?” Cuomo asked, bizarrely adding, “How about a stadium full of children of the most influential people in our society, all holding puppies. What if they were all shot and killed. Would we act? Oh, don’t be ridiculous — more ridiculous than doing nothing? Time after time?”

CNN’s Cuomo: “You mock those who lost loved ones” in shootings “when you offer thoughts & prayers…And prayer? You think leaving it to God is the answer?” Cuomo: “is it ridiculous” to ask if we would act if a “stadium full of children…holding puppies…were all shot & killed? pic.twitter.com/OBXljqfXcy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 9, 2018

The CNN host is also a big supporter of abortion.

In June 2019, for example, Cuomo noted his Catholic faith and young daughters in a piece published at Glamour advocating for men to support “reproductive rights,” a euphemism for abortion.

“I’ve seen the outpouring of action by women, sharing their most personal stories and missing school and work to protest,” Cuomo said of the response to pro-life legislation. “But men have been largely silent.”

“We can’t just sit on the sidelines while women work to protect reproductive rights. If men support a woman’s right to choose, they need to get up and support it,” he wrote. “I say that as a husband, a man of faith, and especially as a parent blessed with two daughters and a son.”

“My family is Catholic,” he continued. “I know well the Catholic teachings. It’s been easy for me to separate my faith from the laws in our country because we don’t live in a theocracy. We live in a democratic, secular state, where the burden is not to find a way to impose your faith on others. It’s the exact opposite—democracy is about making sure nobody can enforce their beliefs on you or anyone else. In a democracy we rely on science and data to guide our decisions. If we were to rely on religion, how could we ever decide when life starts?”

“Men say they cherish women,” Cuomo closed the post. “But more often than not they don’t want to cherish; they want to control.”

WATCH:

Here’s a cleaned up, not-pointed-at-the-TV version of Chris Cuomo’s crazy ending to Friday’s show: “If you believe in one another and if do the right thing for yourself and your community, things will get better in this country. You don’t need help from above. It’s within us.” pic.twitter.com/r4daRrv4Jn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 1, 2020

