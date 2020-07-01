https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-ny-demonstrator-dances-yells-at-black-cop-youre-like-a-fing-black-judas

On Tuesday night, in an area demonstrators have set up in lower Manhattan that one sign labeled the “City Hall Autonomous Zone,” one male member of the group, dressed in shorts and what looked like a green skirt, put on a performance “dancing” in front of a line of police officers. During the demonstration, the protester shouted at them, including one epithet hurled at a black police officer: “You’re like a f***ing black Judas!”

As shown in video posted by Townhall’s Julio Rosas, the “dancer” yelled, wide-eyed, “Your hairdresser has to go to school for longer than you do. Half of you don’t even have a college education to be out here making demands of other people when you can’t even read a f***ing history book and know where you come from. But you want to sit here and tell me that your educated enough to make demands about s*** you know nothing about.”

Pointing at a black police officer, the protester screamed, “You should know better. You should f***ing know better. Traitor! Traitor to your f***ing people! You’re like a f***ing black Judas!”

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

That was not the only coarse language used by the demonstrators. They also shouted in unison “Suck my d***,” an taunt prompted by one person yelling “NYPD!”

Crowd near NYC’s CHAZ chants: “NYPD! Suck my dick!” pic.twitter.com/ZDwwQAE6e4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

One speaker yelled, “The council people of their districts — they’re taking police money. Many of them are taking police money. Voting them out is not enough. Ruin their lives. Ruin their lives,” as the crowd applauded. He continued, “They’re ruining our lives. They’re ruining our families’ lives.”

He was followed by another speaker ranting, “We’re not gonna let them get away with this. It has gone on for too f***ing long. Like I said, we want at least 50% of that giant budget gone … we want it gone. We don’t want the police.”

One speaker at the NYC CHAZ said voting out members of the city council who are not in favor of defunding the NYPD is not enough, “ruin their lives.” pic.twitter.com/SdAUSBr56T — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2020

On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, referring to the massive cuts to the New York Police Department budget that have been estimated at anywhere from $1 billion to $1.5 billion, pontificated that the cuts weren’t severe enough, snapping, “Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math.”

“It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, as noted by the New York Post.

“It does not mean counting cuts in overtime as cuts, even as NYPD ignores every attempt by City Council to curb overtime spending and overspends on overtime anyways,” she added. “If these reports are accurate, then these proposed ‘cuts’ to the NYPD budget are a disingenuous illusion. This is not a victory. The fight to defund policing continues.”

New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson echoed Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “To everyone who is disappointed that we did not go further, I want to be very honest and candid: I am disappointed as well,” The New York Times reported.

