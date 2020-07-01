https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-prince-harry-apologizes-for-worlds-institutional-racism-unconscious-bias

On Wednesday, The Sun released a video in which Great Britain’s Prince Harry apologized for his generation and the ones before his for their failure to “right the wrongs of the past,” including “institutional racism” and “unconscious bias.”

Harry started his mea culpa by citing his wife, Meghan Markle, then segueing to trumpeting that he and his wife would commit to the “change that you are all leading.”

He stated: “My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame, to create a better world for all of you. I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading. Now is the time and we know that you can do it.”

In March, “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan ripped Prince Harry after comments Harry reportedly made during a phone call with two hoaxers who pretended to be teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father were released.

Harry reportedly stated:

As we all know, the world’s problems seem to be getting bigger and seem to be happening far quicker . . . I think the solutions are far quicker to enable as well, but there needs to be a real shift in mindset. We try and do our best. I’ve spent many, many years being criticized by the media for doing all sorts of things and trying to change the way we think, um, and I can sympathize but at the same time applaud the work that all of you are doing because it’s not an easy time and the world is a troubled place and can be very easy to give up and I think what you guys are doing is absolutely remarkable. Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference.

Morgan commented, “It’s one long whine, he seems very unhappy about almost everything. It’s very defensive; it’s very aggressive about the media, about other things. It’s very woke and it’s all about I’m here to save the world with my wife; it’s us against the world; it’s us against everybody. There’s something going on; there’s an inner turmoil with Harry which comes through in this hoax story.” He added, “Why is that any different to 50-100 years ago. They are speaking to a young woke progressive ear. Twitter is the young woke brigade.”

