Lauren Boebert, the Colorado restauranteur who went viral last year for confronting Beto O’Rourke over gun rights, could be headed for Congress.

In a stunning upset Tuesday night, Boebert defeated Rep. Scott Tipton — whom President Donald Trump had endorsed — in the Republican primary election for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

When DecisionDeskHQ called the race in Boebert’s favor, just minutes before 10 p.m. EST, Boebert had a significant lead of nearly 10,000 votes.

Boebert runs a restaurant in the western Colorado town of Rifle called Shooters Grill, which is known for its servers who openly carry firearms. Boebert is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, and is described of being further right of Rep. Tipton, who has served five terms in Congress.

Despite Tipton earning Trump’s endorsement and being the Trump campaign’s Colorado co-chair, Boebert argued on the campaign trail that Tipton was not sufficiently pro-Trump — and it worked.

“I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well,” Tipton said in a statement late Tuesday, CNN reported.

Trump reacted, “Congratulations on a really great win!”

Boebert is perhaps best known for confronting former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke last year. During a town hall in Colorado, Boebert responded to O’Rourke’s infamous promise to confiscate certain firearms from Americans.

“I am here to say: Hell no, you’re not,” Boebert told O’Rourke.

Boebert, a political newcomer, will face Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush — whom Tipton defeated in 2018 — in the general election in November.

