A 26-year-old woman was shot in the back as she removed a Nazi flag from a front yard of an Oklahoma man’s house.

NBC News said Alexander Feaster, 44, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill.

Deputies in Hunter, Oklahoma, a town about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, found the woman in a ditch after she had been shot in the back between three and five times with a 5.56 mm rifle, Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said.

A probable cause affidavit identified the victim as Kyndal McVey, according to NBC News.

According to the affidavit, security cameras at Feaster’s home showed the following: “A white female, identified as Kyndal, run up to the residence and pull the Nazi flag down to the west side of the porch. Kyndal took the flag and ran back toward the residence . . . also observed a white male, identified as Alexander Feaster, exit the front door to his residence … with a large AR platform rifle on a sling and at the ready. Without warning, Feaster opened fire on Kyndal as she was running away from the residence.”

The sheriff wasn’t sure if the woman was trying to take the flag as a political statement, or if she was acting on a dare by partygoers.

“There’s conflicting information,” Helm said.

KFOR-TV reported that Feaster has been flying a Nazi flag for about a year.

The wounded woman was hospitalized and reported to be in good condition.

