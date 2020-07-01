https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/yellow-journalism-feeds-blms-unwarranted-air-credibility/

As so much of what is going on today in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd is being misdirected at an effort to erase our history, a lesson to be drawn from that history is appropriate.

The end of the 19th century saw an America subjected to yellow journalism. This was a style of newspaper reporting emphasizing sensationalism over facts as various publications competed for top billing. At the time, it fed into the public’s psyche on how it viewed America’s relationship with Spain over Cuba, which had long been its colony and where the seeds of a revolutionary movement had taken root. In the 1890s, the movement took on greater momentum, bringing Spainish-American tensions to a zenith. Yellow journalism incited Americans to the point that, when the battleship USS Maine inexplicably suffered an explosion in Havana Bay in February 1898, causing her to sink, the popular opinion was Spain was responsible. Two months later, after yellow journalism chastised President William McKinley for weakness in not standing up to Spain, the two countries were at war.

Yellow journalism rears its ugly head again as the mainstream media (MSM) touts sensationalism, improperly giving today’s revolutionary movement – Black Lives Matter (BLM) – an air of credibility. That has now reached an undeserved level of sanctity it simply does not deserve as any BLM criticism is deemed sacrilegious. By doing so, MSM shuts down any rational and truthful debate as to what BLM’s real intentions are for the country. It also ignores a critical truth – BLM rose to prominence based on a complete lie so often repeated by the MSM and BLM supporters that it came to replace truth.

BLM’s springboard was the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown, a black 18-year old, in Ferguson, Missouri, during a scuffle with a white police officer, Darren Wilson. The lie to which Ferguson gave birth was that Brown had his hands up and was attempting to surrender when Wilson shot him. As this lie took wings, it left truth far behind, providing a perfect opportunity for BLM to ride it.

The real story as to what happened in Ferguson was established by two independent investigations, completely exonerating Wilson of any wrongdoing. Wilson had received a report two black youths had just stolen items from a local store. He soon saw two people matching the descriptions of the thieves. Approaching them in his vehicle, Brown not only repeatedly refused to comply with Wilson’s commands but then attacked him, going after his gun. As the author of “The War on Cops,” Heather Mac Donald, wrote, “It was not a question of evidence ‘not supporting’ high-threshold civil rights charges; it was a question of evidence eviscerating virtually every aspect of the pro-Brown, anti-Wilson narrative.” Despite that evidence proving Brown never put his hands up, saying “Don’t shoot,” the claim he did was used by the MSM to inflame racial tensions. In a video explaining the Ferguson truth, black commentator Larry Elderconcludes with the following: “There is another way to put this. The statement that an innocent black man was killed by a racist cop in Ferguson, Missouri, is a lie. Those who say otherwise are either willfully deceiving you for their own purposes or are ignorant of the facts. Now you know. Act accordingly.”

The problem, however, is that the MSM and BLM supporters want the public to remain “ignorant of the facts.” Consider the effort recently by Cornell University law professor William Jacobson to publish a damning but truthful BLM history. He was publicly rebuked by the law school dean and other law professors and now faces a student-led boycott of his class by an army of BLM ignoramuses. While the easily-influenced students drank the pro-BLM, white-guilt Kool-Aid, one would have thought the dean and other law professors were educated enough about the First Amendment to have not done so.

Sadly, Cornell University does not hold the market on intolerance. Black actor Terry Crews posted the warning, “defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” Pro-BLM supporters immediately attacked him with comments like “shut yo coon a– up.” Despite these attacks, Crews endeavored to turn the other cheek posting, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have a family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” Not-so-funny white comedian Tony Posnanski jumped on the anti-Crews bandwagon suggesting to Crews that “you and JK Rowling would make some pretty ignorant children.” It would appear some of the 200 pounds of fat Posnanski lost still remains lodged between his ears. How else than totally illogical can Posnanski’s attitude and that of other BLM activists – who allegedly strive for racial equality – be described as they mercilessly attack blacks like Crews who do not agree with them, denying them an equal voice in the debate?

Crews has raised a point BLM activists gloss over. Any effort to promote one race over another is an invitation for the favored race to embrace superiority. Take a look at how the BLM mantra impacted on a black Cambridge University professor in England, Priyamvada Gopal. She tweeted, “White lives don’t matter” – which can only be interpreted as kill all white people and let brown-skinned people live free. What action did the university take against her? Her right as an academic to express lawful opinions was defended – and she was promoted!

Meanwhile, back in New York City, a BLM militant, megaphone in hand, incited fellow activists by claiming he wanted to murder NYPD officers. He shouts, “I wanna put my foot on his f–king neck like he do us. I wanna put my foot on his back like he do us. I wanna hang him from a f–king tree like he do us.”

This protagonist was probably encouraged to pontificate his murderous message by the likes of another BLM leader, Hawk Newsome, who ranted, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

Jennifer L. Eberhardt, one of the world’s leading experts on the matter, claims that all human beings possess an unconscious racial bias. While most Americans do not allow it to override the need to treat their fellow man equally, some – whether supremacists of the white or black persuasion – are triggered, upon receiving a racial superiority green light to act upon it, with little encouragement needed to do so.

The MSM cooperate with BLM to keep its lies (there are others) hidden by ignoring truth or intimidating those attempting to reveal it. While BLM has the potential to destroy our country from within, sadly, those seeking to forewarn about it are silenced as the MSM continue to promote sensationalism over addressing this threat.

