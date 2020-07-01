https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fking-black-judas-topless-ny-blm-protester-attacks-police-uneducated-illiterate-working-class-rubes-video/

De Blasio’s New York–

Black Lives Matter activists abused New York police last night at City Hall as the city council gathered to vote to cut one billion from the NYPD.

One topless trans activist was filmed abusing police officers calling them uneducated, working class, illiterate idiots.

Trans activist: “You know a hairdresser has to go to school longer than you do. Half of you don’t even have a college education… You can’t even read a f**king history book. You should f**king know better. Traitor to your f**king race. You’re like a f**king black Judas.”

What disgusting people.

Black Lives Matter protesters at the NY CHAZ brag about their college educations and mock the police for being uneducated, working class, illiterate rubes. They also call a black cop “black Judas” or race traitor. pic.twitter.com/HD01cu2ZVc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2020

