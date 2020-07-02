https://www.dailywire.com/news/275000-sign-petition-blasting-new-movie-starring-michael-jacksons-daughter-portrayal-of-jesus-as-a-lesbian-woman

The daughter of the late pop singer Michael Jackson stars in a new movie in which she portrays Jesus Christ as “a lesbian woman,” according to a petition opposing the film in which organizers call it “Christianophobic garbage.”

More than 275,000 people have signed a petition to block the distribution of the movie “Habit,” which is set to star Paris Jackson as Jesus, opposite model Bella Thorne and musician Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of the music group Bush.

“A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman,” says the petition. “The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus.’ Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”

But the promotional materials for the movie so far have made no mention of Jackson playing Jesus as a lesbian.

The film has already been shot and has been in post-production since April, producer Donovan Leitch told Fox News. In the film, Jackson as Jesus meets Thorne, “a woman with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun in order to escape a violent drug deal,” Fox said.

The plot synopsis suggests that Thorne plays a “street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” the Guardian said.

And there’s another petition objecting to the movie, this one from a group called One Million Moms, which says the film “mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith.” That petition has more than 73,000 signatures.

“Michael Jackson’s 22-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson, will play a gender-bending Jesus Christ in the upcoming movie Habit. She will portray the religious figure wearing a traditional robe, tousled hair including a single accent braid, and a nose ring,” the petition says. “This sacrilegious movie Habit mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith.”

“Elevated Films represents the US rights to the project. Elevated Films has obviously gone too far. The company would never, in a million years, produce a film that defamed Muhammad in a similar fashion,” says the One Million Moms petition. “One Million Moms needs to make sure this film is not released. 1MM needs your help to convince Elevated Films not to release Habit – not now, not ever.”

Jackson has followed her father into music, but has also appeared in some TV shows as an actress, starring in a small role in 2017 as Rachel Wells on the Fox TV series “Star,” in the series “Scream,” and in the film “Gringo.”

Singer Sia defended Jackson.

“Hey. Lay off @ParisJackson you bullies. It’s me that has my opinions as a 44-year-old woman. Let her be a child please — attack me,” Sia wrote on Twitter. “I am more than equipped to deal with us disagreeing on a subject. Let’s not ruin her music release and finding her own voice.”

