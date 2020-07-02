http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PbbEDCiZ3UI/

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition to demand the blocking of the upcoming film Habit in which Paris Jackson reportedly plays the role of a “lesbian Jesus.”

The petition on Change.org calls on Warner Bros and other distributors to reject this “blasphemous Hollywood film” that sees Jackson play the role of Jesus alongside model and actress Bella Thorne, who plays a woman with a Jesus fetish pretending to be a nun in order to hide from the criminal drug world.

It also claims Jesus is depicted as a “lesbian woman,” although this has yet to be confirmed by producers. The petition reads:

A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film ‘Habit’ stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of ‘lesbian Jesus. Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.

A separate petition set up by One Million Moms, a subsidiary of the conservative American Family Association, has also received tens of thousands of signatures. In their argument, organizers make the point Hollywood studios would never allow a film mocking Islam and the Prophet Muhammed in such a manner.

“This sacrilegious movie Habit mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith,” the petition states. “Elevated Films represents the US rights to the project. Elevated Films has obviously gone too far. The company would never, in a million years, produce a film that defamed Muhammad in a similar fashion.”

According to one of the film’s producers, Donovan Leitch, music will also play an important role in the film. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leitch admitted to having “intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack.”

Jackson, who is the daughter of the legendary pop star Michael Jackson, has had a relatively limited acting career so far. The 22-year-old’s main credits include appearances in several episodes of the musical drama series Star as well as a leading role in the crime comedy film Gringo.

