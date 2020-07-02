https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giroir-coronavirus-tests-surge/2020/07/02/id/975447

Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, told Congress the nationwide coronavirus surge is not simply a result of more testing.

Axios noted the comments by Giroir, who is overseeing the nation’s coronavirus testing, came Thursday. He said the U.S. is “not flattening the curve right now.”

President Donald Trump had said at a news conference that the U.S. is getting the coronavirus “under control.”

But Axios pointed out the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in nearly every state over the last week.

And the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said Thursday that Florida reported a pandemic-record of 10,109 cases. The figure brings the total positive cases in Florida to almost 170,000 since the start of the pandemic.

“There is no question that the more testing you get, the more you will uncover, but we do believe this is a real increase in cases because of the percent positives are going up. So this is real increases in cases,” Giroir said.

“We really do believe the current outbreak is primarily due to under 35s with a lot of gatherings, not appropriate protection like masks. Yes, it’s important to reopen and we believe in the guidelines, but I think the weight of the evidence is guidelines are not — you know the personal responsibility is really a key right now.”

