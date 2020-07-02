https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/anti-american-new-york-times-goes-mount-rushmore-symbol-racism/

The mask has been ripped off of the far left New York Times.

They have always been a left leaning paper but in recent years, they have gone as far left as the radical base of the Democratic party.

They are now going after Mount Rushmore. Unbelievable.

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: Woke Harvard Senior Claims TikTok Video of Her Saying She’ll Stab and Watch Bleed Out the Next Person with ‘Caucasity’ to Say All Lives Matter is a Joke

The New York Times slammed as ‘woke police’ for report targeting Mount Rushmore The New York Times has faced intense backlash over its report about the history of Mount Rushmore. Ahead of President Trump’s scheduled Fourth of July celebration at the national monument, the Times ran a report with the headline “How Mount Rushmore Became Mount Rushmore,” which outlined how the upcoming event “invited even more scrutiny” regarding the landmark’s history. Along with the criticisms George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt have faced in recent weeks, the Times reported the condemnation from Native Americans since the monument was built on indigenous land. It also noted how the sculptor Gutzon Borglum had “strong bonds with leaders of the Ku Klux Klan” and has a documented history of espousing white supremacist and anti-Semitic rhetoric. However, it was a tweet from the Times that summarized an unflattering depiction of Mount Rushmore that really raised eyebrows on social media.

See the tweet below:

Mount Rushmore was built on land that belonged to the Lakota tribe and sculpted by a man who had strong bonds with the Ku Klux Klan. It features the faces of 2 U.S. presidents who were slaveholders.https://t.co/pHmJScnYbb — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 1, 2020

They are getting rightfully slammed over this.

OMG the woke police are going all in on Mount Rushmore. They’re really doing it. These people are insane. https://t.co/eFcjbqW8PR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 1, 2020

Now, the woke mob at the New York Times is coming after Mount Rushmore. If we give this mob an inch, they’ll take a mile. pic.twitter.com/rUxttMvrvB — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 1, 2020

Interesting the ⁦@nytimes⁩ failed to mention Mount Rushmore’s “complicated legacy” of racism when Obama visited, or when Maureen Dowd pondered whether Obama would one day be “a Mount Rushmore President” https://t.co/n61Jkc0J5l — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 2, 2020

Proud Americans are not going to put up with this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

