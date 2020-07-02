https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-torches-100-year-old-elk-statue-portland-racism-george-floyd/

Antifa terrorists torched a racist Elk statue last night in Portland.

Here is the statue in 1900.



Last night violent leftists burnt the Thompson Elk to the ground.

Around 200 antifa terrorists and far left militant protesters gathered at the Portland Justice Center on Wednesday night and torched the elk statue.

Andy Ngo reported on the arson attack.

Around 200 #antifa & far-left militant protesters have descended on the Portland Justice Center tonight. They tore off the wood protecting the building windows and have started fires. pic.twitter.com/u64ndlt7Cy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

The elk statue in downtown Portland is now fully engulfed in flames. #antifa pic.twitter.com/EdqOnJCdSP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

The left is determined to destroy this country.

Overnight on 30 June–1 July in Portland, police made dozens of arrests at the antifa riot in north Portland. Antifa tried to attack the police union hall & later the north precinct. Rioters attacked police w/large rocks & started fires in residential area. https://t.co/6yPcRGf0nM pic.twitter.com/4NVYD8Tm0a — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2020

