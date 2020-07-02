https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-torches-100-year-old-elk-statue-portland-racism-george-floyd/

Antifa terrorists torched a racist Elk statue last night in Portland.

Here is the statue in 1900.

Last night violent leftists burnt the Thompson Elk to the ground.

Around 200 antifa terrorists and far left militant protesters gathered at the Portland Justice Center on Wednesday night and torched the elk statue.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Sources Say

Andy Ngo reported on the arson attack.

The left is determined to destroy this country.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...