Officials with the abortion provider Planned Parenthood described cases of infanticide occurring at clinics during abortion procedures, according to Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Sasse (R-NE) slammed the abortion franchise on Wednesday after the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), an investigative nonprofit that focuses on medical ethics, released edited footage of two top Planned Parenthood officials testifying on practices and incidents inside abortion clinics.

“The truth — as found in these sworn testimonies — is going to catch up to Planned Parenthood and their big business abortion partners. Their admissions have nothing to do with healthcare, but instead are an admission that they’re complicit to the practice of infanticide,” Sasse said in a statement. “This is morally repugnant. It shouldn’t be hard to denounce the practice of infanticide, but Big Abortion practically shouts it from the rooftops. They must held accountable.”

CMP founder David Daleiden released the testimony in question on Tuesday. One clip shows Jon Dunn, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties, testifying that in at least one instance he remembered a fetus born alive during an abortion procedure about two decades ago.

“I know they kept it warm and comfortable for the very brief period that it was alive. I don’t think there was even time to call 911,” Dunn says in the video. “This is something that every obstetrician/gynecologist deals with on rare occasion … It is their medical judgment what to do in that circumstance.”

Dunn’s testimony was taken and unsealed as part of a civil suit filed by Planned Parenthood against CMP over Daleiden’s claim that the abortion network and Advanced Biosciences Resources, which works with Planned Parenthood to procure fetal body parts, profited off infanticide, according to Fox News.

Daleiden released a similar video of testimonies at the end of May, saying at the time, “The time has come for federal consequences for Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood lied to the public and to Congress, but now there is no longer any reasonable doubt that Planned Parenthood sold fetal body parts, commodifying living children in the womb and treating pregnant women like a cash crop.”

CMP and Planned Parenthood have been engaged in court battles for several years. In 2016, the abortion clinic network sued CMP following the release of a series of videos in which Daleiden went undercover to interview a series of Planned Parenthood officials, uncovering what he said is proof that the abortion provider traffics in fetal body parts and sells them to biomedical research facilities for profit. Planned Parenthood denied the charge.

Last year, a jury rejected Daleiden and CMP’s free speech defense, finding them liable for at least $2.2 million in damages to Planned Parenthood. The jury convicted CMP under a 1970 law meant to target organized crime syndicates such as the mafia.

