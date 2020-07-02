https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-epstein-confidante-ghislaine-maxwell-arrested-sources-say/

The FBI has reportedly arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante to Jeffrey Epstein who allegedly procured underage girls for the convicted pedophile.

“She was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today,” NBC New York reported.

She was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today, the sources say. Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment. TRENDING: Not So Tough Talking Now: Woke Harvard Grad Has Meltdown, Says Lost Dream Job After ‘I’ma Stab You’ Video Went Viral The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein’s and was at the high-flying investor’s side for decades. But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit. Epstein, a registered sex offender, was arrested last summer on new federal charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. He attempted suicide in custody in late July, and then died after another suicide attempt in early August. Two of the guards tasked with monitoring Epstein now face federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.

Maxwell has been in the news lately. Bill Clinton allegedly had an affair with her, according to a new book.

“The nation’s 42nd head of state also repeatedly sneaked out to visit Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse, as detailed in this exclusive excerpt” from “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper, the New York Post wrote on in May.

Clinton, 73, has admitted that he took trips on the late pedophile’s so-called “Lolita Express” private jet but has steadfastly denied he visited Epstein’s Caribbean island, known as “Orgy Island,” where underaged girls were allegedly sexually abused, some by famous men.

The new book says Clinton carried on his affair with Maxwell elsewhere.

The relationship between Clinton and Maxwell was not confined to these overseas junkets. It continued in New York City, where Clinton on multiple occasions visited Maxwell’s own private townhome at 116 East Sixty-fifth Street, an $11 million pad that runs a touch below seven thousand square feet, much more modest than Epstein’s palatial townhome a few blocks north. (Maxwell purchased it in 2000 for a mere $4.95 million.)

