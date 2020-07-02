https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fbi-arrests-jeffrey-epstein-confidante-ghislaine-maxwell-report-says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a confidante of accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and allegedly served as a madam for his sex trafficking enterprise.

“She was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today,” NBC New York reported. “She was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

