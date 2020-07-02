https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trudeau-arrest-armedman/2020/07/02/id/975494

An armed man who got onto the grounds in Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s governor general live has been arrested, Canadian police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette weren’t on the property when the bust took place early Thursday.

Trudeau, 48, his wife, Sophie, and three children live in a cottage on the sprawling property where Payette resides because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

The intruder was being interviewed by police, and charges were pending.

Photos in the Ottawa Citizen showed a damaged wrought-iron entrance gate and a police robot examining a black Dodge Ram pickup truck parked on the estate grounds.

The vehicle’s airbag appeared to have been deployed, and the backseat door was open, revealing a stack of cardboard boxes and what appeared to be Canadian Forces rations, the news outlet reported.

Trudeau was last seen Wednesday at the Ottawa Food Bank Farm in Ottawa to mark Canada Day, the Daily Mail reported.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” tweeted Payette, who is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and holds a mostly ceremonial position.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

